Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Contrasting side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 82.28 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.