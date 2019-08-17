Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.23 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 472.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.