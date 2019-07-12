EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.65 N/A -0.59 0.00 TC PipeLines LP 35 3.98 N/A -2.67 0.00

Demonstrates EnLink Midstream LLC and TC PipeLines LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EnLink Midstream LLC and TC PipeLines LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9% TC PipeLines LP 0.00% 30.6% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

EnLink Midstream LLC has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TC PipeLines LP’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EnLink Midstream LLC. Its rival TC PipeLines LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. TC PipeLines LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EnLink Midstream LLC and TC PipeLines LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33 TC PipeLines LP 2 3 0 2.60

The upside potential is 26.92% for EnLink Midstream LLC with average price target of $13.25. TC PipeLines LP on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a -4.79% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that EnLink Midstream LLC looks more robust than TC PipeLines LP as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.7% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of TC PipeLines LP are owned by institutional investors. EnLink Midstream LLC’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnLink Midstream LLC 3.26% -8.95% 4.97% -5.79% -32.74% 20.13% TC PipeLines LP -0.46% -0.19% 13.84% 18.63% 40.39% 13.42%

For the past year EnLink Midstream LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than TC PipeLines LP.

Summary

TC PipeLines LP beats EnLink Midstream LLC on 6 of the 9 factors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.