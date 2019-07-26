EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.60 N/A -0.59 0.00 Frank’s International N.V. 6 2.34 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EnLink Midstream LLC and Frank’s International N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Volatility and Risk

EnLink Midstream LLC has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Frank’s International N.V.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EnLink Midstream LLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Frank’s International N.V. are 3.9 and 3.3 respectively. Frank’s International N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EnLink Midstream LLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for EnLink Midstream LLC and Frank’s International N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33 Frank’s International N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.08% for EnLink Midstream LLC with consensus target price of $13.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EnLink Midstream LLC and Frank’s International N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.7% and 44.7%. EnLink Midstream LLC’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Frank’s International N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnLink Midstream LLC 3.26% -8.95% 4.97% -5.79% -32.74% 20.13% Frank’s International N.V. 7.37% -3.01% -2.86% -20.83% -15.82% 17.24%

For the past year EnLink Midstream LLC has stronger performance than Frank’s International N.V.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.