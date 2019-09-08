EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.50 N/A -0.59 0.00 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has EnLink Midstream LLC and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream LLC 0 3 1 2.25 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$12.6 is EnLink Midstream LLC’s average target price while its potential upside is 62.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EnLink Midstream LLC and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.21% and 16.78%. EnLink Midstream LLC’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

For the past year EnLink Midstream LLC was less bullish than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Summary

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund beats on 5 of the 8 factors EnLink Midstream LLC.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.