Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC) Share Price Rose While Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $307.72 Million; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Price Rose, Cohen Capital Management Has Raised Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC) by 434.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 25.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 31.55M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403.24M, up from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream L.L.C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 2.36M shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 176,701 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133,082 are held by Springowl Associate Lc. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company stated it has 3,400 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 500,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 566 shares stake. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd, California-based fund reported 50,232 shares. North Run Cap Limited Partnership holds 5.71% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 1.21 million shares. Silverback Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.63% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Oaktree Mgmt LP has invested 0.46% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Brigade Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.69% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Millennium Management Lc accumulated 241,265 shares. Gsa Llp accumulated 0.01% or 11,061 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 139,018 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.64 million shares.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Alteryx, Comstock Resources, and MagnaChip Semiconductor Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) 47% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Furniture Stock Eyes Worst Day Ever After Tariff Warning – Schaeffers Research” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Popped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.