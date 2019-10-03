Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Valuation Declined While Lubar & Company Lowered Position by $4.19 Million; Park West Asset Management Holding in First Solar (FSLR) Has Lowered by $99.87 Million

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 106,639 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 93.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 79,651 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 266,850 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72M for 13.20 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98 million for 23.94 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.