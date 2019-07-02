Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Rose While Evergreen Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.21 Million Its Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Wunderlich Securities Upped Stake by $2.22 Million

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 74.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 15,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.83. About 2.41 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company's stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 1.74 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,874 shares to 19,511 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 306,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,264 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 4,252 shares to 25,780 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Call) (SPY) by 29,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

