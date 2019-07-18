Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake Held by Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Lifted Its Macys (M) Stake by $4.99 Million

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 3.69 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 822,626 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

