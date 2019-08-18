Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shares Declined While Pinnacle Holdings Raised by $3.13 Billion Its Holding; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Holds Position in Tesla (TSLA)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 25,182 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – Musk Says Challenging India Regulations Preventing Tesla’s Entry; 09/05/2018 – NTSB ANNOUNCES FOURTH OPEN PROBE OF TESLA ACCIDENT IN EMAIL; 25/05/2018 – CNBC: Tesla flies in equipment to speed up battery production for Model 3, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Call on DMV to Investigate Tesla ”Autopilot” marketing; Charge Statements Violate New Autonomous Vehicle Regulations; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Head to Polls on Musk’s $2.6 Billion Pay Plan; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s chief accounting officer leaves for ‘personal reasons’; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – KIDMAN RESOURCES – INITIAL TERM 3 YEARS ON FIXED-PRICE TAKE-OR-PAY BASIS FROM DELIVERY OF FIRST PRODUCT, AND CONTAINS 2 3-YEAR TERM OPTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Auto Industry’s Cure for Electric Car Blues: Be More Like Tesla; 15/05/2018 – Tesla loses two top executives at energy unit – Bloomberg

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by 342.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 245,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 316,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 billion, up from 71,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freddie Mac (FMCKI) by 14,000 shares to 146,105 shares, valued at $1.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 49 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,747 shares, and cut its stake in Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnLink Midstream Announces Details for Special Meeting to Vote on Proposed Simplification Transaction – PRNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream Closes Simplification Transaction – PRNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Buckeye Partners: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $25.00M worth of stock was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 62,251 shares to 49,817 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,339 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nio Takes a Step Back in July – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla Announces the Megapack Energy Storage System – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla (TSLA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla: Q2 Is More Than Just A Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Drove Shares of NIO 36% Higher in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.