Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Boosted Its Stake by $5.97 Million as Stock Rose; As Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Share Price Declined, Trigran Investments Increased Stake by $391,860

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 19,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 131,406 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 22.42% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 1.26M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,117 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 34,317 shares in its portfolio. 125,941 were reported by Perritt Cap Mngmt. Blackrock Incorporated owns 698,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 15,557 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Com stated it has 72,839 shares. Punch And Assocs Mgmt stated it has 363,262 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 15,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 22,563 shares. Fruth Investment invested in 14,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kennedy has invested 0.21% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 2,365 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 1,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.63 million activity.