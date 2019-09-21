Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shareholder Lubar & Company Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined; Chevron (CVX) Position Held by Boston Family Office Llc

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.43 lastly. It is up 40.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,655 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 39,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98 million for 26.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnLink Midstream Names New Business and Corporate Development Leader – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream’s proposed MLP buyout wins analyst support – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream, LLC to Acquire EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in a Simplification Transaction – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Compton Management Ri owns 1.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,639 shares. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Karpas Strategies Lc has invested 1.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amarillo Bank & Trust invested in 0.42% or 8,497 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv reported 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Retail Bank And Trust Co Of Newtown invested in 1.2% or 35,270 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Markets accumulated 153,374 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sit Investment Assocs Inc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Strs Ohio reported 1.55 million shares. Princeton Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.91% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has 1.69% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 90,175 shares. Country Club Na has 1.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 82,722 shares. Needham Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,000 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 34,565 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,488 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Corp (NYSE:AFL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.