Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $917,736; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Shares Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosted Its Position

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 182.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 76,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,307 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 41,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 3.77M shares traded or 67.40% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 1.24 million shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM: F5 Networks’ Q3 Results Indicate Mixed Shift To Software – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F5 Networks -4.7% as Goldman cuts to Sell on pressures – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “F5 Networks Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results Including 91% Software Revenue Growth – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $110,450 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 12. 379 shares valued at $60,452 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Friday, February 1. $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold $643,757. 705 shares were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN, worth $112,449 on Friday, February 1. Pelzer Francis J. also sold $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,232 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.94% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Balyasny Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 46,740 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 6,801 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0.08% or 5,323 shares. Enterprise Financial Services holds 0% or 39 shares. Cibc Asset owns 8,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 45,207 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiduciary has 0.07% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Martingale Asset Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,642 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 13,700 shares. Northern Tru owns 777,378 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 11,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).