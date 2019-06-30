Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Upped Position by $46.45 Million; Incline Global Management Has Trimmed Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $1.12 Million; Share Value Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 271.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 3.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 2.14M shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500.

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 39,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 3.05 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Record Pace For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pipelines Get Adult Supervision… Private Equity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream: Minority (Owners) Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 235,450 shares to 656,346 shares, valued at $27.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 184,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,941 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Charles de Vaulx Buys 4 Stocks for IVA Worldwide Fund – GuruFocus.com” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sum Up The Parts: IUS Could Be Worth $27 – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Ltd invested in 9,467 shares. Epoch Prtn reported 142,262 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 813,935 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Reinhart Ptnrs stated it has 934,191 shares. Raymond James Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 915,255 shares. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Llc reported 33,969 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holding holds 0.04% or 349,069 shares in its portfolio. Steadfast Cap Management LP stated it has 1.59% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 1.25 million are owned by National Bank Of America De. Cap Ww invested in 12.93 million shares. Df Dent invested in 240,311 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Ltd owns 7,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.