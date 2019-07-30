EnLink Midstream, (ENLC) Reaches $9.39 After 5.00% Down Move; Taylor Asset Management Boosted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake By $3.51 Million

The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 1.02M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $4.58B company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $8.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ENLC worth $228.75M less.

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 27.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc acquired 65,000 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 298,900 shares with $16.22M value, up from 233,900 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $106.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 318,119 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The Company’s midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.15 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $29.23 million for 39.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 28,700 shares to 21,800 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) stake by 163,400 shares and now owns 678,712 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.

