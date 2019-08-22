EnLink Midstream, (ENLC) Reaches $7.86 After 6.00% Down Move; Channing Capital Management Trimmed Philip Morris International (PM) Stake By $1.56 Million

The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 903,429 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.83B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $7.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ENLC worth $229.80M less.

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Philip Morris International (PM) stake by 17.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 17,757 shares as Philip Morris International (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 82,203 shares with $7.27M value, down from 99,960 last quarter. Philip Morris International now has $129.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.03. About 1.65 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.15 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 16.10% above currents $83.03 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Limited Co Tn owns 10,396 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd accumulated 50,952 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lee Danner Bass owns 80,054 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,266 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.14% or 5,530 shares in its portfolio. Hendley accumulated 1.41% or 31,133 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 427 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc reported 0.42% stake. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel owns 146,916 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Division holds 5,400 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 209,038 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) stake by 4,524 shares to 89,678 valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spx Corp (SPW) stake by 485,368 shares and now owns 1.21M shares. Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was raised too.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The Company’s midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 60.31% above currents $7.86 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rating on Monday, April 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $13 target. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. Citigroup initiated EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital.