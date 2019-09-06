EnLink Midstream, (ENLC) Reaches $7.64 After 9.00% Down Move; ROBO GROUP TEK LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (ROBOF) Shorts Decreased By 12.5%

ROBO GROUP TEK LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) had a decrease of 12.5% in short interest. ROBOF’s SI was 1,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.5% from 1,600 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ROBO GROUP TEK LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)’s short sellers to cover ROBOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3725 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 335,627 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.78 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $6.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ENLC worth $340.38M less.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $39.60M for 23.88 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The Company’s midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 64.92% above currents $7.64 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company has market cap of $2.62 million. The firm develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. It currently has negative earnings. It develops, makes, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.