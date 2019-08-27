EnLink Midstream, (ENLC) Reaches $7.12 52 Week Low; EPCYLON TECHNOLOGIES (PRFC) Shorts Down By 90.91%

EPCYLON TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:PRFC) had a decrease of 90.91% in short interest. PRFC’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 90.91% from 11,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.011 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.62 target or 7.00% below today’s $7.12 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.47 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $6.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $242.83 million less. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 1.00 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The Company’s midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 76.97% above currents $7.12 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ on Thursday, August 8. Citigroup initiated the shares of ENLC in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ENLC in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Epcylon Technologies, Inc., a development stage technology company, operates in the financial services and gaming industries. The company has market cap of $2.83 million. The company, through its Stealth branded products, is involved in researching, developing, and maintaining proprietary algorithmic securities trading systems on Bloomberg terminals through the Bloomberg app portal for institutional and retail traders worldwide. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Stealth software provides an algorithmic stock signals intelligence system that predicts future stock behavior; and Stealth trading platform offers a suite of software applications to enhance customer interaction and facilitate brokerages to modernize.