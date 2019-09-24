Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Market Valuation Declined While Walnut Private Equity Partners Increased Its Position; Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Increased Walt Disney (DIS) Holding

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 57,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 321,092 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, up from 263,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 2.46 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,608 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,794 shares to 110,257 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 24,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,016 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

