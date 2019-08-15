Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding Boosted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp; Light Street Capital Management Has Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $481,312; Shares Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53 million, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 1.84M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $294.23. About 8.32 million shares traded or 22.02% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 1.44M shares to 904,616 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,547 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.283 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,000 shares to 333,000 shares, valued at $69.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 156,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,850 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “NFLX Shares Inch Higher After Soros Dissolves Stake – Schaeffers Research” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Earnings: NFLX Stock Plummeted as Q2 Revenue Disappoint – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why iQiyi Stock Could Be in Trouble – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.