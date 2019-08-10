Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Walnut Private Equity Partners Increased Stake by $372,000 as Share Price Declined; Northpointe Capital Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered as Stock Declined

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 19,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 38,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 3.22M shares traded or 21.27% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 34,755 shares to 67,851 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).