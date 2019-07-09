Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lifted Its Position by $372,000; Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lifted Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stake

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 125,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26M, up from 353,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 276,495 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at March 2018 Investor Conferences

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 2.36M shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 7,144 were accumulated by Cim Mangement Incorporated. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 99,916 shares. Spark Investment Limited Com stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 173,895 shares. Swiss Bank reported 44,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 19,189 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 31,227 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 21,593 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 21,967 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 137,042 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 575 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 1,132 shares. Bamco Ny owns 183,500 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 325,895 shares to 879,600 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,091 shares, and cut its stake in United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

