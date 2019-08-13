Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Beach Investment Management Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 242.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 5.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 8.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 743,639 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.39. About 12.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 426,737 shares to 12.73M shares, valued at $370.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.13M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (AMJ).

