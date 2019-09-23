Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Lubar & Company Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Cornerstone Advisors Has Cut Stake by $332,586

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 1.90 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 9.91M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.77 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 9,344 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wheatland holds 80,480 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 59,388 shares. Schafer Cullen invested in 2.7% or 3.96 million shares. Ccm Inv Advisers invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chemung Canal invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 600 were accumulated by Ironwood. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 14,360 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Mngmt. Randolph Co holds 4.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 515,221 shares. Edgemoor Advisors stated it has 5,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chevy Chase Holdings holds 3.67 million shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,088 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And reported 29,311 shares stake.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98 million for 26.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.