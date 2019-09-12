Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Lubar & Company Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Wills Financial Group Has Raised Holding by $1.20 Million

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 16,340 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 131.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 741,558 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $39.77M for 25.72 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.