Eni Spa (E) Stake Held by Renaissance Group Llc; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Share Value Declined, Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lifted Position

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 3.84M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Eni Spa (E) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 85,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 442,157 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, up from 356,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Eni Spa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 132,637 shares traded. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 19.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.44% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 21/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT SAYS DRILLING RESULTS ALLOW TO SAY RUSSIAN BLACK SEA MAY CONTAIN LARGE OIL AND GAS DEPOSITS; 25/05/2018 – Eni working on bid for Terra Firma solar assets in Italy – CEO; 05/04/2018 – World Oil: Eni, Qatar said to hold talks for deal on giant Mexico field; 28/03/2018 – Italy must consult new parliament before naming Saipem board – 5-Star; 10/04/2018 – Norway govt presents Johan Castberg oilfield plan to parliament; 21/03/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft reports possible hydrocarbon find in joint project with ENI; 27/03/2018 – ENI CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY ISSUES WITH GAS SUPPLIES FROM RUSSIA , ENERGY SECURITY FOR ITALY DUE TO GEO-POLITICAL TENSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Italy – Factors to watch on April 16; 16/03/2018 – Eni Builds on Exploration Success With New $4 Billion Campaign; 17/04/2018 – ENI CEO: ALGERIA BIR REBAA NORTH SOLAR PLANT TO START IN JULY

More notable recent Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Badger Meter, Inc.’s (NYSE:BMI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,948 shares to 112,326 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,729 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).