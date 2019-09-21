Eni S P A (E) Shareholder U S Global Investors Increased Its Stake; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Declined, Causeway Capital Management Trimmed Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 80,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 3.38M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 360,945 shares traded or 60.51% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 18/05/2018 – NSEA CRUDE: Statoil Offers Oseberg Cargo; Eni Seeks Troll; 03/05/2018 – Eni Taps Wind and Solar Farms to Boost Profit From Producing Oil; 04/05/2018 – Court adviser says France should end regulated power tariffs; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Rosneft, Eni fail to discover oil at Black Sea well; 09/03/2018 – ENI RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – ENI: DEEPWATER OIL CAN BE’VERY PROFITABLE’ AT $50 A BARREL; 08/05/2018 – Nigerian rights group files suit to revoke Malabu oilfield license

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 132,653 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $146.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 30,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

