Eni S.p.A. (E) Reaches $29.10 52 Week Low; Synovus Financial Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Position

The stock of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) hit a new 52-week low and has $27.35 target or 6.00% below today’s $29.10 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $53.06 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $27.35 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.18B less. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 131,101 shares traded. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 02/05/2018 – Italy’s Eni Awarded Exploration Block in Indonesia; 12/03/2018 – Eni Sells 10% Shorouk Concession Stake for $934M; Buys Abu Dhabi Concessions; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK LIFTS TARGET PRICE ON ITALY’S ENI ENI.Ml TO 18.5 EUROS FROM 16.5 EUROS, SAYS “USE THE ITALIAN MACRO WEAKNESS TO BUY”; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Eni, Qatar Petroleum are said to hold talks for deal on giant Mexico field- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – SABRATHA PLATFORM AT LIBYA’S OFFSHORE BAHR ESSALAM GAS FIELD WILL BE UNDER MAINTENANCE FOR TWO WEEKS FROM FIRST WEEK OF APRIL – NATIONAL OIL CORP; 21/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT SAYS COMPLETES WELL DRILLING AT BLACK SEA WITH ENI, FINDS ‘CARBONATE STRUCTURE’; 03/05/2018 – Eni Taps Wind and Solar Farms to Boost Profit From Producing Oil; 05/04/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml – POTENTIAL ISSUANCE OF ONE OR MORE BONDS TO BE WORTH UP TO A MAXIMUM AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF 2 BILLION US DOLLARS; 16/03/2018 – ENI SAYS BUYBACK REMAINS AN OPTION TO DISTRIBUTE EXCESS CASH VS LEVERAGE TARGET OF 0.20-0.25

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 1.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 10,332 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 659,027 shares with $27.95M value, down from 669,359 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 30.12M shares traded or 18.66% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c

Synovus Financial Corp increased Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 16,215 shares to 57,721 valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 39,032 shares and now owns 47,325 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VFH) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential invested in 7.82M shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh owns 5,193 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Salem Cap Management Inc invested in 166,948 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 75,647 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 204,175 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd invested in 8,471 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 120,086 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability reported 64,307 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 355,190 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Creative Planning stated it has 916,721 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winfield Assoc accumulated 18,072 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc reported 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Maple has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company has market cap of $53.06 billion. The firm is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas activities in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. It also supplies, trades, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe.

