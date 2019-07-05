Eni S.p.A. (E) Forms $32.94 Double Bottom; SMTC (SMTX)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

SMTC Corp (SMTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.00, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 12 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 7 decreased and sold their stakes in SMTC Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.59 million shares, up from 3.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding SMTC Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in SMTC Corporation for 1.76 million shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 191,008 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 160,161 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associates Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,977 shares.

Analysts await SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by SMTC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 20,056 shares traded. SMTC Corporation (SMTX) has risen 43.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.51% the S&P500.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $92.54 million. The firm offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It has a 107.5 P/E ratio. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors.