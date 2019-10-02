Eni S.p.A. (E) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Celsion (CLSN) Shorts Lowered By 21.72%

Analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to report $0.63 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. E’s profit would be $1.15 billion giving it 11.75 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Eni S.p.A.’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 213,548 shares traded. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 18/04/2018 – ENI: EU7B INVESTMENTS IN ITALY OVER NEXT 4 YEARS, EU1B GREEN; 04/05/2018 – ET Energyworld: ENI, Italian national research council ink clean energy accord; 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 05/04/2018 – ENI: POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY APRIL 2019; 19/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 15.50 FROM EUR 15.20; RATING HOLD; 18/04/2018 – ENI CEO SAYS WILL PROBABLY TAKE PART IN IRAQI BIDDING ROUND; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 18/04/2018 – ENI INTERESTED IN IRAQ BIDDING, DEPENDING ON CONTRACT: CEO; 17/04/2018 – ENI CEO: ALGERIA BIR REBAA NORTH SOLAR PLANT TO START IN JULY; 16/03/2018 – ENI CEO: EXPLORATION SUCCESS RATE OF 80% IN PAST SIX YEARS

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) had a decrease of 21.72% in short interest. CLSN’s SI was 356,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 21.72% from 455,400 shares previously. With 120,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s short sellers to cover CLSN’s short positions. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.565. About 100,555 shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has declined 35.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSN News: 09/03/2018 – Jiangxi to Sell CNY1.30733 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 09/04/2018 – Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) Completes Planned Safety and Data Review of Celsion’s Phase III OPTIMA Study of ThermoDox(R) in Primary Liver Cancer; 30/03/2018 – Shanxi to Sell CNY3 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 13/03/2018 – Guizhou Sells CNY12 Bln 3Y Bonds at 4.03% (2018-GEN-1); 15/03/2018 – Hebei Sells CNY2.6 Bln 3Y Bonds at 3.68% (2018-GEN-1); 27/03/2018 – Shandong to Sell CNY13.958 Bln 5Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 12/04/2018 – Ningxia Sells CNY2.29366 Bln 10Y Bonds at 3.71% (2018-GEN-1); 11/04/2018 – Hunan to Sell CNY11 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 15/05/2018 – Dalian Sells CNY6.26846 Bln 3Y Bonds at 3.71% (2018-GEN-1); 16/03/2018 – Jiangxi Sells CNY1.30733 Bln 3Y Bonds at 3.68% (2018-GEN-1)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company has market cap of $54.13 billion. The firm is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas activities in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique. It has a 7.98 P/E ratio. It also supplies, trades, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe.

More notable recent Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DoJ drops Eni investigation, takes no action – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eni: A Growing Natural Gas Behemoth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $33.47 million. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.