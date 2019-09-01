ENGlobal Corporation (ENG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Both ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) and Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) are each other’s competitor in the Technical Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal Corporation 1 0.57 N/A -0.20 0.00 Ameresco Inc. 15 0.86 N/A 0.75 19.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ENGlobal Corporation and Ameresco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ENGlobal Corporation and Ameresco Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal Corporation 0.00% -32.1% -22.5% Ameresco Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.8 beta indicates that ENGlobal Corporation is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ameresco Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

ENGlobal Corporation and Ameresco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ameresco Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ameresco Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 consensus price target and a 35.42% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of ENGlobal Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Ameresco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of ENGlobal Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Ameresco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENGlobal Corporation 2.04% 8.93% 32.47% 33.3% -21.88% 75.41% Ameresco Inc. -2.4% -3.39% -5.63% -3.91% 11.33% 1.06%

For the past year ENGlobal Corporation was more bullish than Ameresco Inc.

Summary

Ameresco Inc. beats ENGlobal Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management. It also provides electrical and instrument installation, technical, maintenance and calibration, and repair services to government, public sector, and international facilities. In addition, this segment offers fabrication services for components; and outsourced personnel services. The Automation segment offers services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and electrical projects; and designs, assembles, integrates, and services control and instrumentation systems for applications in the energy and processing related industries. This segment serves clients in the petroleum refining, petrochemical, pipeline, production, process, and pulp and paper industries. ENGlobal Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Small-Scale Infrastructure segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customersÂ’ facilities. The companyÂ’s projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 55 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.