Engineers Gate Manager LP Upped Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake by $653,592; Cypress Capital Management Cut Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) as Stock Price Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 94.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 45,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 2,685 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $488,000, down from 48,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 1.25 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 149.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 1,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.32. About 461,428 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider National Inc by 38,039 shares to 62,339 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 12,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,792 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM) by 14,478 shares to 65,050 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

