Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed Stake in Kellogg Co (K) by $2.13 Million as Stock Declined; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Decreased Its Position by $637,819

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 3,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 5,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $958,000, down from 9,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $163.02. About 17,940 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 40,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63,559 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 103,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 58,787 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 340 shares to 13,364 shares, valued at $25.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity Etf by 22,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Puzo Michael J has 22,954 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments, Nebraska-based fund reported 16,820 shares. Frontier Management Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 379,263 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 21,646 shares. 300 are owned by Carroll Associates Inc. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 93 shares. Heathbridge Cap Ltd holds 5.41% or 162,110 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 5,441 shares. Moreover, Cap Advisors Limited Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 179 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 3,306 shares. Washington Mngmt Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,100 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 4,092 shares. Hm Payson & Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,907 shares. Penobscot Mngmt invested 0.16% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wesbanco Bancorporation holds 10,797 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17 million for 20.90 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 328,776 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Brandywine Tru reported 0.87% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bartlett Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,236 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Agf Invs owns 20,654 shares. Qs Ltd Com owns 369,976 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 66,519 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 21,786 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 23,192 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,806 shares. Oppenheimer & Comm Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,833 shares. Next Gru, a Texas-based fund reported 37,154 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know About Kellogg’s ‘Incogmeato’ – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy Benefiting From Millennial Money – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pizza Hut rolls out Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza – Louisville Business First” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38M for 17.48 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $63.89 million activity.