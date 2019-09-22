Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed Its Huntsman (HUN) Position; Shorts at Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (KTOV) Lowered By 13.93%

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Huntsman Corp (HUN) stake by 79.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 75,270 shares as Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s stock declined 2.84%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 18,936 shares with $387,000 value, down from 94,206 last quarter. Huntsman Corp now has $5.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 2.12M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN)

Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV) had a decrease of 13.93% in short interest. KTOV’s SI was 455,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.93% from 529,700 shares previously. With 521,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s short sellers to cover KTOV’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8092. About 20,315 shares traded. Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) has declined 55.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.78% the S&P500.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $15.72 million. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity. The insider STRYKER DAVID M bought $38,028.

Among 3 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 30.41% above currents $22.49 stock price. Huntsman had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $29 target.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.57 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

