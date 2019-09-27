Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed Its Cabot (CBT) Position; Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Cabot Corp (CBT) stake by 26.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 19,556 shares as Cabot Corp (CBT)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 53,278 shares with $2.54M value, down from 72,834 last quarter. Cabot Corp now has $2.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 138,868 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201

Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 54 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 42 sold and reduced stakes in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 31.51 million shares, down from 32.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 23.

Richard C. Young & Co. Ltd. holds 2.67% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust for 1.59 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 416,188 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 146,120 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 324,066 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold CBT shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.64 million shares or 1.79% less from 48.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 110,700 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 2,592 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Automobile Association holds 8,931 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited owns 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 11,937 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 6,000 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 5.22 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 5,665 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc invested in 0.11% or 1.13 million shares. First Manhattan holds 350 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 1,089 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 49 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 7,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Com owns 139,533 shares.

