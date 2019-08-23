Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed Evertec (EVTC) Holding By $915,327; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Upped Its General Dynamics (GD) Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Evertec Inc (EVTC) stake by 78.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 33,901 shares as Evertec Inc (EVTC)’s stock rose 5.50%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 9,200 shares with $256,000 value, down from 43,101 last quarter. Evertec Inc now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 98,693 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 6,680 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 285,587 shares with $48.34 million value, up from 278,907 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $185.79. About 825,172 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 3,751 shares to 14,216 valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) stake by 21,550 shares and now owns 70,105 shares. Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Ser has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 39,772 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited Co accumulated 16,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial accumulated 140,157 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 9,913 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation holds 0.11% or 6,195 shares. Axa has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.2% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 501,453 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 7,761 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 92,673 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 68,174 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Assetmark Inc reported 297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Mr Cooper Group Inc stake by 1.33 million shares to 1.42M valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) stake by 13,825 shares and now owns 686,285 shares. Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. Burns Mark Lagrand had bought 159 shares worth $28,549 on Friday, August 9.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 4.87% above currents $185.79 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Underweight”. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Monday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GD in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech & Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Columbia Asset Management has 2,215 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 0.01% or 2,780 shares. Notis accumulated 2,650 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Oakworth Cap holds 0.09% or 2,565 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,422 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Lc accumulated 0.08% or 60,646 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,618 shares. Longview Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 32.90M shares or 93.84% of all its holdings. 66,331 are owned by Putnam Ltd. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.09% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). U S Invsts has 1.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).