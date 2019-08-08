Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed By $2.60 Million Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding; Imagistics International Has 1 Sentiment

Imagistics International Inc (IGI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 8 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold stock positions in Imagistics International Inc. The funds in our database reported: 935,314 shares, down from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Imagistics International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 64.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 96,335 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 53,099 shares with $1.45M value, down from 149,434 last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.74B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 1.17M shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Spx Flow Inc stake by 31,469 shares to 38,740 valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped New Relic Inc stake by 31,438 shares and now owns 87,027 shares. Cloudera Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp has 34,854 shares. 140,000 were accumulated by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Comm. Boston Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 81,277 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 57,374 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 11,440 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,990 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 1.25 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 32,291 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.01% or 14,077 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,282 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc reported 33,519 shares. 3,437 are held by Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited reported 7,410 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 21,400 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 20,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 166,817 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 14,669 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 43,659 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,300 shares.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $226.91 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.