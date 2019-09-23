Engineers Gate Manager LP Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Has Raised Holding by $730,742

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 338.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 161,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 209,879 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.0879 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5179. About 1.19 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3’ Otlk Neg

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 3,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.61. About 442,802 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 8,931 shares to 20,492 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,658 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 12,200 shares. Principal Financial stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management accumulated 1,000 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp owns 722,987 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.62M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 184,823 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 1.23M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Spark Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.25M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 29,826 shares. 220,175 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Cna Finance invested in 0.21% or 240,782 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Corp invested in 179,074 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 42,335 are owned by Iberiabank. 21,788 were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.52% or 15,771 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,691 shares. Coldstream Incorporated accumulated 2,146 shares. Covington Invest Advsr accumulated 1.43% or 14,951 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 11,482 shares. Charter Trust invested in 18,997 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 20,632 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Capstone Investment Limited Co holds 3,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fin Inc reported 103,050 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,423 shares to 7,350 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,493 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

