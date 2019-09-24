Engineers Gate Manager LP Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Increased by $1.26 Million as Share Value Declined; Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, up from 177,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 18.19M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Wells Fargo, Edward Jones, SEC Rule — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 535.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 50,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 59,695 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 9,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 1.63M shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 775,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 17,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 21,700 shares. Ws Management Lllp invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 1.25 million were reported by Cap Guardian Trust Co. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.03% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 194,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% or 4.38 million shares. 33,226 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Sg Americas Limited Co accumulated 8,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 460,095 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 51,872 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 3.50 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, worth $91,800 on Tuesday, August 13. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock. Davis Elliot S had bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060. Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of stock.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 22,166 shares to 64,861 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 132,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,296 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Holderness Investments stated it has 27,901 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 39,513 shares. Hendershot Invs has 5,223 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,395 shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Doheny Asset Ca owns 8,100 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Com holds 190,924 shares. 45,301 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Conning stated it has 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peoples Financial Corp reported 0.77% stake. Moreover, Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Scotia reported 0.32% stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vanguard Gp has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

