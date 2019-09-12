Engineers Gate Manager LP Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; Berkshire Asset Management Has Increased Its Wells Fargo (WFC) Position by $1.13 Million

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 490,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 466,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 1.98M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni Unit (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 66.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 19,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,618 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, down from 28,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.07. About 855,606 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wp Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 6,917 shares to 304,980 shares, valued at $24.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 21,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,582 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.75M for 32.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

