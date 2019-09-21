Engineers Gate Manager LP Position in Msci (MSCI) Decreased by $406,980; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Creative Planning Has Upped Holding by $16.44 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 4,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 6,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 862,307 shares traded or 59.03% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/05/2018 – China securities regulator vows financial stability ahead of MSCI entry; 28/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 25/05/2018 – China’s offshore money rates rise ahead of MSCI inclusion; 05/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Creative Planning increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21634.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 216,349 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 217,349 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.53 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.36M for 35.05 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Charles River and MSCI to Provide Differentiated Risk and Portfolio Analytics – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “MSCI to Strengthen Climate Risk Capability with Acquisition of Carbon Delta – Financial Post” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “As ESG Investing Expands, the Themeâ€™s Top Stocks Come Into Focus – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Pull Record Amount From Saudi Arabia ETF – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 184,790 shares to 220,811 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 12,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 24,564 shares to 58,373 shares, valued at $854,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 8,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,905 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.