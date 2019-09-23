Engineers Gate Manager LP Position In Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Was Has Lifted; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lifted by $353,199 Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 94,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 206,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, up from 111,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 978,338 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS ON MARCH 26, CO ,UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 16, 2011 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Alkermes Launches Award Program To Support And Advance Central Nervous System Disorders Research; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – UPON ITS PRELIMINARY REVIEW, FDA HAS TAKEN POSITION THAT IT IS UNABLE TO COMPLETE A SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW OF REGULATORY PACKAGE; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 13/04/2018 – Alkermes’ Vivitrol Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.6%: Symphony; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes: Evaluating Impact of Update on Previously-Issued Fincl Guidance for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance for Review of New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depres; 02/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS -22%; 02/04/2018 – Pops isn’t saying whether they’re prepared to launch new PhIII program– UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures to Range From $80M-$90M

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset New York has 52,729 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0.2% or 1.36 million shares. Primecap Management Ca, California-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 1,840 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.04% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 400 shares. Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 937 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 1,341 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 306 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies invested in 3,287 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Telemus Llc reported 0.16% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Ls Investment reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based First Republic Investment has invested 0.65% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Salem Counselors Inc holds 3,317 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 73,786 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALKS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 148.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 29,411 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 202,100 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 186,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd stated it has 35,389 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.08M shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Los Angeles & Equity Rech has 0% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). 284,596 are owned by Citigroup. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp has 120,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 190,000 shares. Meditor Group Limited invested 4.05% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Citadel Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 539,523 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 269,382 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 18,228 shares to 3,263 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 13,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,587 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).