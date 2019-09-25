Engineers Gate Manager LP Maintains Stake in Bgc Partners (BGCP); Green Square Capital Position In Centurylink Com (CTL) Was Raised

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 322.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 219,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 286,999 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 67,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 2.19M shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL BOOSTED BGC, MON, TIVO, ATUS IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EACH PARTY, CERTAIN UNITS TO ISSUE LOANS TO OTHER PARTY OR UNITS UP TO $250 MLN OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 4376.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 170,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 174,580 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 10.09M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BGCP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 167.35 million shares or 1.30% more from 165.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 214,863 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). American Century has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 510,062 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 42,573 shares. Ajo LP has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 12,594 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has invested 0.06% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Diversified Tru Communication reported 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Bluemar Cap Mgmt Lc holds 487,119 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. International holds 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) or 4,639 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma has 0.13% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Lpl Fincl Limited stated it has 64,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 48,364 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Soros Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 78,693 shares to 43,860 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 10,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,372 shares, and cut its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Friday, May 10 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 37,000 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was made by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600.