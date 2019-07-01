Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Its Stake in Natus Medical Del (BABY) by $933,325 as Stock Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Rose, Js Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $44.32 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 37,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,492 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 77,391 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 26.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 21/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FILED PROXY MATERIALS SEEKING ELECTION OF 3 INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES TO NATUS’S BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS TO CONTINUE ‘DISCIPLINED & SUCCESSFUL’ M&A STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – NATUS RESPONDS TO VOCE CAPITAL’S BOARD NOMINEES; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS “REFRAIN FROM VOTING FOR REMOVAL OF CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST”; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natus Medical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BABY); 23/04/2018 – Voce Capital Nominates Three Natus Directors; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2018 EPS 68c-EPS 73c; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD “FOR” ELECTION OF DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $373. About 3.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs owns 14,363 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 61,100 shares. First National Tru accumulated 13,736 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com holds 232,973 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Asset Strategies stated it has 1,257 shares. Jcic Asset Management accumulated 292 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl Inc stated it has 742 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boston Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Primecap Management Ca reported 90,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Communication Inc owns 45,141 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 9,219 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 82,969 are owned by Hoplite Capital Management L P. Stonebridge Mgmt accumulated 1,130 shares.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $899,150 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 15.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2,718 activity.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 24,711 shares to 87,129 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 67,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starboard Value Lp invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Mirador Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 10,477 shares. Blackrock invested in 5.07M shares. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 61,303 shares stake. Clean Yield Gru reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 134,375 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 124,756 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 77,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp stated it has 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Invesco invested in 0% or 329,624 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 96,009 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 135,201 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 0% or 21,466 shares.