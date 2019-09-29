Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake by $1.88 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Silchester International Investors Llp Continues to Hold Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 85.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 85,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 14,864 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $341,000, down from 100,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 7.09M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.36M, up from 12.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 294,982 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 101,332 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited has 21,639 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.50 million shares. World Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 385,286 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 799,746 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.12% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Strs Ohio owns 41,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 176,712 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 640,228 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 110,473 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. 9,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DINGES DAN O.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 22,614 shares to 31,414 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 34,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

