Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Holding in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) as Stock Value Declined; Btim Lifted Tech Data (TECD) Position by $344,556; Stock Price Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 292,864 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.99M, up from 289,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $101.34. About 281,334 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 272,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 21.47 million shares traded or 45.75% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nabors Industries Clears Some Air In Short-Run, But Debt Overhang Is Not Gone – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These 5 Oil Services Stocks Rocketed Up in January – Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 74,686 shares to 127,169 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 23,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of invested in 233,131 shares. New York-based Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.01% or 72,744 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Oppenheimer Co Inc holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 43,965 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.03% or 709,875 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 29,761 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1.26 million shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership reported 526,314 shares. Buckingham Cap Management reported 2.64 million shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 3,520 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 3,314 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com holds 52,821 shares. Whittier Comm has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 171 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 10,276 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp invested 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Jennison Limited Liability accumulated 9,862 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 130,402 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 14,447 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research has invested 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,669 shares. Pnc Financial Grp has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 159,211 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Bridgeway Management holds 7,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Architects invested in 428 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0% or 3,666 shares.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tech Data plans cost efficiencies as quarterly sales, income jump – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tech Data (TECD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, TECD, NUE – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.