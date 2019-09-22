Engineers Gate Manager LP Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $12.22 Million; Shareholder Newport Asia Increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4242.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 87,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 89,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, up from 2,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

