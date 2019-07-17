Engineers Gate Manager LP Lifted Its V F (VFC) Stake by $2.87 Million; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Sunpower (SPWR) Holding by $429,462 as Market Valuation Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 231.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,800 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 1.17M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 1.26M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Top Producer of the Year” Award; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Ent; 18/04/2018 – SunPower to Acquire SolarWorld Americas; 10/04/2018 – Vandenberg Air Force Base’s 28-Megawatt Solar Power System from SunPower Now Fully Operational; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO: DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Entities; 08/05/2018 – SunPower Sees 2Q Rev $360M-$410M; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SAYS UNDER TERMS, UNIT MAY BORROW UP TO $300 MLN – SEC FILNG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 24,993 shares. Rock Point Ltd Liability invested 2.24% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Advisory Services Llc has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Sei reported 25,882 shares stake. North Star Investment Management accumulated 34,200 shares. Vanguard Group has 6.81M shares. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 58,700 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd stated it has 201,701 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl stated it has 316,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest holds 353,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 62,860 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 9,550 shares stake. Legal And General Public Ltd Co invested in 21,138 shares.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 430 shares to 5,267 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.89% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 272,957 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 28,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,506 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462 worth of stock. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN also sold $1.04 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset has invested 0.25% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 1.7% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 640,528 shares. 40,510 are owned by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 34,845 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 3,374 shares. Conning accumulated 1.35% or 498,693 shares. Vision Cap Incorporated invested 0.27% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fragasso Grp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Co holds 126,951 shares. Pinnacle Partners holds 6,886 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 469,760 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.03% or 96,454 shares. 2,468 were reported by Finemark Bancshares &. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 37,909 shares.