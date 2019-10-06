Engineers Gate Manager LP Lifted Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) as Stock Value Rose; Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) as Stock Price Declined

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 27,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 151,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 179,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 660,808 shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 941.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 36,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 40,472 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 3,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.14. About 910,436 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Co holds 340,907 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited holds 0.2% or 1,955 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 43,400 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.07% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.13% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 1.19% or 242,858 shares. Azimuth Ltd has invested 0.44% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Asset owns 4,161 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd accumulated 34,576 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability stated it has 4,041 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blair William Il invested in 70,995 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.1% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Retail Bank Of The West has 0.25% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 11,670 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bahl And Gaynor invested in 423,252 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13,320 shares to 24,780 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 13,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,587 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 484,259 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 781,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 43,450 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 3,047 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 61,679 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 3,371 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 13,358 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Artal Grp holds 360,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 14,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Sectoral Asset Mngmt accumulated 666,158 shares.

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.