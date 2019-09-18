Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS); Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Increased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 82.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 20,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 44,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 24,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 16,289 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 22,660 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, up from 20,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $394.1. About 23,200 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Fin Limited Liability accumulated 3,164 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 91,211 shares. Allstate Corp reported 23,522 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,921 shares. Moreover, Archon Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 3.78% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Becker Capital holds 827 shares. Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 259,861 shares. 18,532 are held by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 70,272 shares. 10,050 are owned by Capital Invest Counsel Inc. Patten And Patten Tn owns 2,584 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 256 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Interstate Savings Bank reported 0.04% stake.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 16,918 shares to 69,010 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Agency Bond Etf (AGZ) by 5,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,494 shares. Victory Capital reported 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Andra Ap stated it has 0.22% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Magnetar Fincl Ltd owns 6,167 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 119,227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 837,410 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 344,561 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,850 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 32,570 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company invested in 767,142 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.44% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Corsair Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 284,644 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank owns 579,700 shares.